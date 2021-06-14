EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for EMCORE, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.051 = US$6.9m ÷ (US$166m - US$29m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Therefore, EMCORE has an ROCE of 5.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Communications industry average of 7.9%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for EMCORE compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering EMCORE here for free.

What Can We Tell From EMCORE's ROCE Trend?

EMCORE is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 183% over the last five years. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

Our Take On EMCORE's ROCE

To bring it all together, EMCORE has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Since the stock has returned a staggering 110% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

