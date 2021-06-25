Emcore (EMKR) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Shares of EMCORE (EMKR) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 6.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $10.87 in the previous session. EMCORE has gained 89.7% since the start of the year compared to the 18.2% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 27.1% return for the Zacks Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on May 5, 2021, Emcore reported EPS of $0.17 versus consensus estimate of $0.12 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 0.02%.

For the current fiscal year, Emcore is expected to post earnings of $0.63 per share on $154.8 million in revenues. This represents a 584.62% change in EPS on a 40.56% change in revenues.

Valuation Metrics

Emcore may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Emcore has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 16.4X current fiscal year EPS estimates. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Emcore currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Emcore fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Emcore shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

