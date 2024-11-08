Emcore downgraded to Hold from Buy at Craig-Hallum

Craig-Hallum downgraded Emcore (EMKR) to Hold from Buy with a $3.10 price target after Emcore and Velocity One announced a merger agreement with a purchase price of $3.10 per share in cash.

