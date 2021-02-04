EMCORE Corporation Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

The investors in EMCORE Corporation's (NASDAQ:EMKR) will be rubbing their hands together with glee today, after the share price leapt 25% to US$6.27 in the week following its first-quarter results. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$33m were what the analysts expected, EMCORE surprised by delivering a (statutory) profit of US$0.08 per share, an impressive 167% above what was forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on EMCORE after the latest results. NasdaqGM:EMKR Earnings and Revenue Growth February 5th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from EMCORE's three analysts is for revenues of US$131.2m in 2021, which would reflect a decent 11% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with EMCORE forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.09 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$131.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.09 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The consensus price target rose 19% to US$7.37despite there being no meaningful change to earnings estimates. It could be that the analystsare reflecting the predictability of EMCORE's earnings by assigning a price premium. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values EMCORE at US$6.60 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$6.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting EMCORE is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the EMCORE's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that EMCORE's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 11% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 0.6%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 4.3% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect EMCORE to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for EMCORE going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for EMCORE that you need to be mindful of.

