EMCOR vs. Quanta: Which Infrastructure Stock is the Better Buy Now?

The U.S. public infrastructure space is moving through a multi-year growth cycle driven by increasing demand for electrification, grid modernization, data center projects and renewable energy integration. Amid this favorable background, backed by robust investments, U.S. infrastructure and engineering firms like EMCOR Group, Inc. EME and Quanta Services, Inc. PWR are emerging as the strong market players.



EMCOR offers mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure services for a diverse range of businesses, with its main focus on streamlining its U.S. operations. Quanta is a leading provider of electric power and utility infrastructure solutions, with a strong focus on transmission, distribution and large-scale energy projects.



Let’s closely compare the fundamentals of the two infrastructure stocks to determine which one is a better investment now.

The Case for EMCOR Stock

Given the peak phase of the U.S. public infrastructure funding initiative, the demand across multiple sectors, particularly network and communications, institutional, water and wastewater, and manufacturing and industrial, has been robust. EMCOR is primarily benefiting from increased project activity in the network and communications sector, particularly data center construction projects. As of Dec. 31, 2025, Remaining Performance Obligations (RPOs) reached a record $13.25 billion, indicating 31% year-over-year growth, with acquisitions contributing about $1.61 billion. Additional growth came from expanding demand across healthcare, manufacturing and industrial, institutional and commercial markets, reflecting broad-based construction activity across the United States.



Following the divestment of its U.K. Building Services operations in December 2025 for approximately $250 million, EMCOR has shifted its focus solely to its U.S. operations across Electrical and Mechanical Construction and Facilities services, as well as Building and Industrial services. The acquisition of the Florida-based Miller Electric (for $868.6 million cash) under its U.S. Electrical Construction and Facilities Services segment bodes well for EME. Miller Electric strengthens EMCOR’s large-scale electrical construction capabilities and expands its presence in the Southeast and Texas.



The inorganic efforts, along with its organic strategies, not only expand its capabilities, geographic reach and exposure to high-growth markets, but also position it for ensuring shareholder value. During 2025, EME returned $45 million through dividends and $586.3 million through share repurchases to its shareholders.



However, despite strong market trends and elevated growth prospects, EMCOR’s 2026 outlook seems to be a bit conservative. Its operating margin expectations between 9% and 9.4% for the full year indicate a year-over-year contraction between 110 and 70 basis points, clouding investors’ judgment about the stock.

The Case for Quanta Stock

Being a specialty contracting services provider, Quanta is capitalizing on the booming trends surrounding electric transmission, grid modernization and power generation tied to AI, data centers, electrification and reshoring. The management indicated that accelerating demand in the Electric segment and broad activity across key end markets are reinforcing these trends and strengthening overall project momentum.



As of 2025, Quanta’s backlog reached a record $43.98 billion, up 27.3% from $34.54 billion a year ago, underscoring robust demand visibility. Remaining performance obligations rose to $23.76 billion. The increase reflects accelerating demand in the Electric segment, solid activity across end markets and momentum heading into 2026. Management highlighted that a growing portion of this backlog is tied to long-term, programmatic agreements rather than shorter-cycle projects, enhancing revenue visibility and reducing volatility. Quanta's 12-month backlog, also a record at $25.9 billion, supports anticipated near-term momentum as customers advance their capital programs.



Besides market tailwinds, PWR continues to build long-term growth platforms through targeted acquisitions that complement its existing operations and open new avenues of opportunity. The acquisitions of Tri-City Group, Wilson Construction Company and Billings Flying Service enhanced its capabilities and expanded market reach, especially for its Electric segment. The $1.35 billion acquisition of Dynamic Systems, Quanta’s largest deal of 2025, expanded its market reach in the mechanical, plumbing and process infrastructure solutions. In 2026, the company expects these acquisitions to contribute 40 cents to 50 cents to adjusted EPS. The majority of the financial impact will be reflected within the Electric segment.



However, PWR’s large exposure to utility and energy infrastructure makes it sensitive to regulatory approvals, permitting delays and project timing issues. Management also noted that macroeconomic conditions such as inflation, interest rates and economic uncertainty could influence project timing or capital spending plans.

Stock Performance & Valuation

As witnessed from the chart below, in the year-to-date period, Quanta’s share price performance is above EMCOR’s and the broader Construction sector.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Considering valuation, over the last five years, Quanta has been trading above EMCOR on a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Overall, from these technical indicators, it can be deduced that PWR stock offers a speeding growth trend but with a premium valuation, while EME stock offers a sluggish growth trend with a discounted valuation.

Comparing EPS Estimate Trends: EME vs. PWR

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EME’s 2026 and 2027 earnings estimates has moved upward in the past seven days. The revised estimates for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 9.2% and 9.6%, respectively.

EME's EPS Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PWR’s 2026 earnings estimates has increased in the past 30 days, while the same for 2027 has edged down in the past seven days. Nonetheless, the revised estimates for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 21.8% and 17.3%, respectively.

PWR's EPS Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Return on Equity (ROE) of EME & PWR Stocks

EMCOR’s trailing 12-month ROE of 35.9% significantly exceeds Quanta’s average, underscoring its efficiency in generating shareholder returns.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Should You Invest in EME or PWR?

EMCOR and Quanta are key beneficiaries of the ongoing U.S. infrastructure upcycle, driven by electrification, grid modernization and data center expansion.



EMCOR offers a diversified exposure across multiple end markets, including healthcare, manufacturing and communications. Its record RPO of $13.25 billion and strong shareholder returns reflect solid execution and resilience. However, a conservative 2026 outlook, including expected margin compression, tempers near-term growth expectations despite stable fundamentals.



On the other hand, Quanta stands out with stronger growth visibility. Its record backlog of nearly $44 billion, increasing share of long-term programmatic contracts and strategic acquisitions position it at the center of power and energy infrastructure expansion. Quanta’s earnings growth outlook significantly exceeds EMCOR’s, supported by robust demand tied to AI-driven electricity needs.



Given that both stocks currently have a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), from a technical standpoint, Quanta stock has outperformed EMCOR stock in recent months, indicating stronger market momentum, albeit at a premium valuation. While EME stock offers stability at a relatively lower valuation, PWR stock appears to be the better pick now, given its superior growth trajectory, stronger technical momentum and deeper exposure to long-duration infrastructure themes. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.