EMCOR vs. Fluor: Which Infrastructure Stock Should You Buy Now?

Growing investment in mission-critical infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, power systems and data center development continues to create attractive opportunities across the engineering and construction industry. Customers are increasingly prioritizing experienced contractors with strong technical expertise, disciplined execution and the ability to deliver large and complex projects from planning through completion. Within this backdrop, EMCOR Group, Inc. EME and Fluor Corporation FLR have emerged as two well-positioned companies, supported by healthy project pipelines and sustained demand across several end markets.



EMCOR focuses on mechanical and electrical construction, building services and industrial solutions, leveraging strong field leadership, contract discipline and execution capabilities across diverse end markets. Fluor specializes in engineering, procurement and construction services for large-scale infrastructure, energy, advanced manufacturing and government projects, with an emphasis on early project engagement, quality backlog and disciplined project selection. Both companies are investing in execution capabilities and workforce development while maintaining a selective approach to new opportunities, making them compelling infrastructure stocks to compare.



Let's dive deep and closely compare the fundamentals of the two stocks to determine which one is a better investment now.

The Case for EMCOR Stock

This Connecticut-based infrastructure service provider continues to benefit from favorable trends across several end markets. Strong demand for healthcare and institutional projects, improving activity in warehousing and logistics facilities, and a growing contribution from higher-margin service work are supporting business momentum. Ongoing investments in workforce development, prefabrication and project execution capabilities are also enhancing the company's ability to capitalize on opportunities across complex construction markets.



Record Remaining Performance Obligations continue to reinforce EMCOR's long-term growth outlook. At the end of the first quarter of 2026, RPOs reached $15.62 billion, up 32.9% year over year and 17.9% sequentially, supported by healthy project awards across AI infrastructure, cloud infrastructure, healthcare, institutional, and water and wastewater markets. The strong project pipeline, together with continued investments in workforce training, virtual design technologies and advanced project planning, strengthens the company's ability to execute large, mission-critical projects over multiple years.



Continued investments in fabrication facilities, workforce expansion and operational capabilities remain necessary to support growth, while customer project timing and the pace of commercial construction activity could create periodic variability across certain end markets. Maintaining disciplined execution will also remain critical as the company pursues increasingly large and complex infrastructure projects.



Healthcare modernization, institutional construction, logistics infrastructure and mission-critical projects continue to provide multiple avenues for long-term growth. Combined with ongoing investments in productivity, execution capabilities and operational excellence, EMCOR remains well positioned to capitalize on favorable construction spending trends across its core end markets.

The Case for Fluor Stock

This Texas-based engineering and construction company continues to benefit from growing investment across energy, power, mining, advanced manufacturing and critical infrastructure markets. Expanding demand for LNG, nuclear power, life sciences, data centers and critical minerals is supporting a robust opportunity pipeline, while the company's disciplined approach to project selection and early client engagement strengthens its ability to pursue large, complex engineering, procurement and construction (“EPC”) projects.



Front-end engineering awards and disciplined project selection continue to strengthen Fluor's long-term growth outlook. During the first quarter of 2026, consolidated new awards totaled $2.7 billion, with 98% reimbursable, while backlog rose slightly sequentially to $25.7 billion and remained 82% reimbursable. The company also noted that its prospect pipeline expanded 50% over the past 12 months, with more than $60 billion of front-end work representing potential backlog and an additional $40 billion of opportunities expected over the next three years. This disciplined approach to bidding and contract selection positions Fluor to build a higher-quality backlog while supporting long-term execution.



Commercial negotiations, final investment decisions and geopolitical developments can influence the timing of project awards and the conversion of front-end work into full EPC contracts. The company also remains selective when pursuing data center opportunities, prioritizing favorable commercial terms and disciplined risk allocation over project volume.



Growing investments across power generation, LNG, nuclear energy, mining and advanced technologies continue to expand Fluor's addressable market. Combined with its deep EPC expertise, strong client relationships and increasing pipeline of front-end opportunities, the company remains well positioned to capitalize on long-term infrastructure and energy investment trends.

Stock Performance & Valuation

As witnessed from the chart below, in the past year, EMCOR’s share price performance has stood above that of Fluor and the Zacks Construction sector, as shown in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Considering valuation, EMCOR is currently trading at a premium compared with Fluor on a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Comparing EPS Estimate Trends of EME & FLR

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EMCOR’s 2026 earnings per share has increased to $29.37 in the past 30 days, as shown below. The revised estimates for fiscal 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 13.5%.

EME’s EPS Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Fluor’s earnings estimates for 2026 have remained unchanged at $2.65 in the past 30 days. This indicates expected earnings growth of 21% year over year.

FLR’s EPS Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EMCOR vs. Fluor: Which Stock Looks Better Positioned?

Both companies are well positioned to benefit from long-term investment across infrastructure, advanced manufacturing and mission-critical construction markets. Fluor offers a compelling long-term opportunity pipeline, deep engineering expertise and meaningful exposure to power, LNG, nuclear and other large-scale infrastructure projects, making it an attractive name to watch as project activity expands.



However, EMCOR appears to offer the stronger investment case today. The company combines solid business momentum with improving earnings estimate revisions and a stronger execution profile, while its diversified exposure across healthcare, institutional, industrial and data center-related markets provides multiple avenues for sustained growth.



Although EMCOR trades at a valuation premium to Fluor, that premium appears justified given its stronger operating momentum, favorable estimate revisions and higher Zacks Rank. EMCOR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while Fluor has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). For investors seeking the better combination of execution, earnings visibility and overall investment quality, EMCOR looks like the better buy right now.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.