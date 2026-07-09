EMCOR vs. Fluor: Which Industrials Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

EMCOR maintains high profitability through a diversified client base in specialized mechanical and electrical construction services.

Fluor utilizes a reimbursable-heavy contract model to manage massive, complex global infrastructure and energy transition projects.

Which of these engineering and construction giants is the best addition to your portfolio in 2026?

10 stocks we like better than EMCOR Group ›

As infrastructure demands shift toward high-tech facilities and energy transition, choosing between EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) and Fluor (NYSE:FLR) requires looking at how these engineering giants manage their project backlogs.

Both companies provide essential services to industrial and government clients, yet they operate at different scales of project complexity. While one specializes in electrical and mechanical systems for high-tech facilities, the other manages massive global infrastructure projects. Investors often compare them to see which management team handles cyclical swings better.

The case for EMCOR

EMCOR Group operates as a specialty construction firm and is frequently grouped among construction stocks due to its focus on mechanical and electrical systems. It serves high-growth areas like data centers, healthcare, and semiconductor manufacturing. Because no single customer represents more than 10% of revenue, the company maintains a highly diversified client base across many industries.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $17.0 billion, which represents a 16.6% increase compared to the prior year. The company reported net income of approximately $1.3 billion for the same period. This upward trend in both sales and net income reflects steady demand in its core segments.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is roughly 0.2x, which measures total debt against shareholder equity. The current ratio, comparing short-term assets to liabilities, is roughly 1.2x. Free cash flow for fiscal year 2025 was nearly $1.2 billion, representing the cash leftover after paying for operations and equipment.

The case for Fluor

Fluor provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for global energy and urban infrastructure. It focuses heavily on reimbursable contracts where clients cover costs plus a fee to reduce financial uncertainty. U.S. government agencies are significant clients, accounting for roughly 17% of total revenue in 2025, and customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.

In FY 2025, revenue was close to $15.5 billion, representing a decline of roughly 5.0% from the previous year. The company reported a net loss of approximately $51.0 million during this period. While revenue dipped, Fluor continues to manage a massive backlog of long-term projects across several continents.

On its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 0.3x. The current ratio is roughly 1.9x, indicating the company has $1.90 in short-term assets for every $1.00 in current debts. Free cash flow was negative during fiscal year 2025, totaling roughly -$437.0 million, which shows the company spent more than it generated from operations.

Risk profile comparison

EMCOR faces risks related to the cyclical nature of the non-residential construction market, particularly in the energy and data center sectors where spending can fluctuate. Because it uses fixed-price contracts, any unexpected inflation or supply chain delays can lead to cost overruns that the company must absorb without reimbursement. Furthermore, about 62% of its workforce is unionized, which exposes the company to potential work stoppages or material pension fund liabilities.

Fluor deals with significant legal exposure, including a recently revived lawsuit regarding a suicide bombing in Afghanistan and disputes over the LOGCAP government contract. Managing complex, high-value projects internationally also exposes the firm to political instability, trade sanctions, and regulatory changes in diverse global locations. Although it recently exited its position in NuScale Power, the company still faces execution risks where unforeseen delays could result in significant financial losses.

Valuation comparison

Fluor appears to be the more value-oriented option based on its lower Forward P/E, which compares stock price to future earnings estimates, and its lower P/S ratio, which measures price against total revenue.

Metric EMCOR Fluor Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 26.7x 19.5x 242.8x P/S ratio 2.1x 0.5x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLI sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Both companies carry impressive backlogs, but the stories behind those numbers look very different right now. I'd go with EMCOR.

EMCOR is firing on all cylinders. Revenue is growing at a double-digit rate and earnings are beating expectations by a wide margin. Its backlog just hit a record. The company is benefiting from a wave of data center construction, AI infrastructure build-out, and institutional demand that shows no sign of slowing. Management keeps raising guidance, and the balance sheet is in strong shape.

Fluor has a larger backlog in absolute terms, but its most recent quarter told a more complicated story. Revenue fell year over year and earnings missed estimates by a wide margin. And the company trimmed its profitability outlook after a litigation charge and cost overruns on a mining project. The long-term pipeline is encouraging, but executing on it is proving harder than the backlog size suggests.

A backlog only matters if you can execute on it, and right now I like how EMCOR is proving it can.

Should you buy stock in EMCOR Group right now?

Before you buy stock in EMCOR Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and EMCOR Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $407,651!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,252,823!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 922% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 9, 2026.

Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends EMCOR Group. The Motley Fool recommends NuScale Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.