EMCOR Trading Above Industry at 22.89X P/E: How to Play the Stock?

EMCOR Group, Inc. EME is currently trading at a premium valuation than the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry. With a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 22.89X, it is slightly overvalued to the industry’s average of 21.55x and the broader Construction sector’s 18.08x.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Considering the company’s share price performance, investors have also shown an attractive reaction toward the company’s fundamentals and growth potential. In the year-to-date period, EME’s stock more than doubled and handily outpaced the industry peers like Dycom Industries, Inc. DY, MasTec, Inc. MTZ and Granite Construction Incorporated GVA, along with the industry, sector and S&P 500 index.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Continuing the above-mentioned optimism, EMCOR’s current price of $447.94 is still higher than the 50-day and the 200-day moving average, signaling a bullish trend. This technical strength underscores positive market sentiment and confidence in EMCOR’s financial health and prospects.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EMCOR, known for its strategic focus and diverse offerings, has seen significant growth in recent years amid a competitive landscape of non-residential services.



Let's explore whether the company's premium valuation, strong price momentum, and bullish technical indicators truly justify its market position at the moment.

Factors Acting in Favor of EMCOR

EMCOR stands out as a leader in mechanical and electrical construction, industrial infrastructure, and building services, carving out a dominant role in markets that demand specialized expertise. One of its major strengths lies in adopting Virtual Design and Construction (VDC) technologies, particularly Building Information Modeling (BIM). This advanced technology allows EMCOR to design and coordinate complex projects more effectively while boosting its prefabrication capabilities. By enabling custom fabrication for systems like electrical, sheet metal, fire sprinklers, and piping, the company gains a competitive edge in terms of efficiency.



As the push for energy efficiency and sustainability continues to grow, EMCOR is well-positioned to capitalize on the rising demand for HVAC and lighting upgrades, as well as building automation services. The company's Mechanical Services division, which contributes nearly 65% of its total revenues, is a key player in driving this growth.



By the end of second-quarter 2024, EMCOR’s remaining performance obligations (RPOs) reached $9 billion, reflecting an 8.6% increase compared to the previous year. This impressive figure indicates a strong pipeline of future projects, particularly in sectors like data centers, high-tech manufacturing, healthcare, and water/wastewater management. In fact, RPOs in the network and communications sector, which includes data centers, hit a record $1.7 billion — a 40% jump year over year — underscoring EMCOR's expanding foothold in this booming market.



Image Source: EME Investor Presentation

A Fortune 500 company, EMCOR, currently holds around $17 billion in market share and continues to grow through strategic acquisitions. In the first half of 2024, the company acquired four businesses, further strengthening its Mechanical Construction, Building Services, and Industrial Services segments, setting the stage for continued growth in the years ahead.



The company’s strong capital allocation strategy supports its ability to fund growth initiatives, pursue acquisitions, and return capital to shareholders. EMCOR invests in expanding prefabrication and VDC technologies, including BIM, automation, and robotics while engaging in various M&A activities.



Additionally, the company provides impressive returns to its stockholders through share repurchases and dividends. This year, EMCOR increased its quarterly dividend by 39% to 25 cents. In the first six months of 2024, EME generated $412 million in operating cash flow, almost double the amount from the prior-year period.



Image Source: EME Investor Presentation

EME’s Solid Return & Earnings

EME provides solid investment returns compared to the industry’s average. The company’s current trailing 12-month return on equity is 32.7% compared with the industry’s 13.4%. This indicates the company efficiently uses its shareholders’ funds.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2024 earnings reflects 46.2% growth from the prior year. EME has a solid earnings surprise history, having surpassed the analysts’ expectations in the trailing nine quarters.

EME’s Earnings Estimate Revision Trend

EMCOR’s EPS estimate remained unchanged over the past 60 days, limiting upside potential for the stock.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Buy, Sell, or Hold EME Stock

The above-mentioned factors, along with impressive return on equity and earnings growth rate, are compelling. However, muted estimates revision is quite a concern.



Considering the headwinds, EMCOR has encountered challenges in the commercial real estate market, driven by reduced demand and the completion of several projects. Its site-based services businesses in the United States and U.K., particularly within the U.S. Building Services segment, have faced revenue declines, largely due to the non-renewal of certain contracts in the most recent quarter.



EMCOR is also exposed to risks stemming from fluctuating global energy markets and ongoing supply-chain disruptions. These factors could hinder infrastructure investments and lead to higher project costs, posing potential obstacles to the company’s growth outlook. These industry headwinds depict a risk to the sustainability of its current price if the company's future performance does not meet investors’ expectations.



Given these headwinds, current stakeholders are advised to maintain their position in this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock. At the same time, potential new investors might consider waiting for more clarity on how EME navigates these challenges before making investment decisions. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.