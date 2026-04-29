EMCOR Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Both Rise Y/Y, Stock Up

EMCOR Group, Inc. EME reported impressive first-quarter 2026 results, with earnings and revenues topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing year over year on strong demand across its core markets.



Following the results, EMCOR stock surged 3.3% during today’s pre-market trading session.



The quarter’s results reflect continued momentum across key end markets and customers’ confidence in the company’s ability to execute complex and mission-critical projects. Strong activity in sectors like Network and Communications, Institutional, Healthcare, and Water and Wastewater supported growth and drove higher remaining performance obligations (RPOs).



Strong operational execution, disciplined project management and favorable project mix further supported profitability and margin expansion during the quarter.

Inside EME’s Q1 Discussion

The company reported earnings per share of $6.84, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.85 by 16.9%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings per share of $5.41.



Revenues of $4.63 billion also topped the consensus mark of $4.22 billion by 9.7% and increased 19.7% year over year from $3.87 billion. Organic revenues grew 16.8%, reflecting strong underlying demand.

EMCOR Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

EMCOR Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | EMCOR Group, Inc. Quote

Selling, general and administrative expenses (as a percentage of revenues) declined year over year by 50 basis points (bps) to 9.9%, indicating improved cost discipline.



Operating margin in the quarter was 8.7%, up 50 bps year over year from 8.2%, driven by operating leverage and efficient execution.

EMCOR’s Segmental Details

EMCOR operates across multiple U.S.-focused segments, including electrical and mechanical construction services, building services and industrial services.



U.S. Electrical Construction and Facilities Services: Revenues increased to $1.45 billion from $1.09 billion in the prior-year quarter. Operating income rose to $174.5 million, though the margin contracted 40 bps year over year to 12.1%.



U.S. Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services: Revenues grew to $2.03 billion from $1.57 billion in the prior-year quarter. Operating income increased to $221.6 million, but the margin declined 100 bps year over year to 10.9%.



U.S. Building Services: Revenues increased modestly to $772.6 million from $742.6 million in the prior-year quarter. Operating income rose to $40.4 million, with the margin expanding 30 bps to 5.2%.



U.S. Industrial Services: Revenues grew to $381.8 million from $359 million in the prior-year quarter. Operating income improved to $12.8 million, with the margin expanding 140 bps to 3.3%.

Liquidity & Cash Flow of EMCOR

As of March 31, 2026, EMCOR had cash and cash equivalents of $916.4 million compared with $1.11 billion at 2025-end.



Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $0.6 million for the quarter, reflecting changes in working capital.



As of March 31, 2026, RPOs increased to $15.62 billion from $13.25 billion at 2025-end and $11.75 billion a year ago, reflecting strong demand.

EMCOR Raises 2026 Guidance on Strong Visibility

Backed by robust demand and improved visibility, EMCOR raised its full-year 2026 guidance. The company now expects revenues between $18.50 billion and $19.25 billion, up from the previous range of $17.75 billion to $18.50 billion.



Diluted earnings per share are projected in the range of $28.25 to $29.75, compared with prior expectations of $27.25 to $29.25. Operating margin guidance remains unchanged at 9% to 9.4%.

EMCOR’s Zacks Rank and Recent Construction Releases

EMCOR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



United Rentals, Inc. URI reported solid first-quarter 2026 results, with adjusted earnings per share (EPS) and total revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and growing year over year. Solid execution across its general rentals and specialty businesses helped drive record first-quarter results, while fleet productivity increased 2.3% from the year-ago period.



Management raised full-year 2026 targets, lifting expectations across several major line items compared with the prior outlook. United Rentals now expects revenues between $16.9 billion and $17.4 billion, with adjusted EBITDA expected between $7.625 billion and $7.875 billion.



Masco Corporation MAS reported exceptional first-quarter 2026 financial performance with earnings and net sales beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and growing year over year. The company’s performance benefited from pricing actions and cost-savings initiatives, which helped offset higher tariff and commodity costs.



Masco continues to expect EPS in the range of $3.91-$4.11 and adjusted EPS in the band of $4.10-$4.30. Management framed the decision as a prudent stance, given ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility.



D.R. Horton DHI delivered second-quarter fiscal 2026 results with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same. The quarter was marked by an 11% jump in net sales orders and progress in tightening finished inventory, even as affordability constraints kept incentives elevated.



D.R. Horton updated fiscal 2026 consolidated revenue guidance to $33.5-$34.5 billion compared with the prior expectation of $33.5-$35 billion. This compares with $34.25 billion in fiscal 2025. It now expects homebuilding closings of 86,000-87,500 compared with the earlier guidance of 86,000-88,000. This compares with 84,863 in fiscal 2025.

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Masco Corporation (MAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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