EMCOR Outperforms Its Peers: Can the Stock Maintain This Momentum?

EMCOR Group, Inc. EME has been a standout performer in the construction sector, gaining 31.2% over the past six months. This performance surpasses the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry’s 24.9% rise, the broader Construction sector’s 2.5% gain, and even the Zacks S&P 500 Composite’s 17.4% rally. EMCOR has also outpaced competitors like Dycom Industries ( DY , up 14.6%) and AECOM ( ACM , up 7.4%).



The company’s recent success has been fueled by a strong presence across multiple industries, particularly in high-tech manufacturing, healthcare, and data centers. Additionally, a robust project pipeline and strategic acquisitions have strengthened its market position. However, softness in commercial construction and macroeconomic challenges raise concerns about the sustainability of its current trajectory.

EMCOR’s 6-Month Price Performance



As shares hover below their 50-day moving average (as shown in the chart below) but above the 200-day, investors are wondering whether this momentum can continue.



EMCOR’s Growth Drivers: Diversified Market Presence and Strong RPOs

EMCOR’s exposure to high-growth sectors is a significant advantage. The increasing demand for advanced manufacturing, data centers, and 5G infrastructure plays right into the company’s strengths in electrical and mechanical construction. Geographically, its expansion in Texas, the Midwest, and the Mid-Atlantic regions has helped drive revenue growth. Legislative support, including the CHIPS Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, further boosts its prospects in manufacturing and renewable energy projects.



One of EMCOR’s most promising indicators of future growth is its record-high Remaining Performance Obligations (RPOs). As of Sept. 30, 2024, RPOs stood at $9.79 billion, reflecting a 13.4% year-over-year increase. Notably, RPOs in the network and communications sector, which includes data centers, reached a record $2.1 billion—an impressive 55% jump from the last year. This backlog suggests a steady pipeline of projects, particularly in high-tech industries, positioning the company for continued expansion.

Strategic Moves of EMCOR: The Miller Electric Acquisition

A key development for EMCOR is its acquisition of Miller Electric, a Florida-based electrical construction firm specializing in data centers, manufacturing, and healthcare. This acquisition enhances EMCOR’s presence in the Southeastern United States, a region where it previously had limited reach. With Miller Electric generating 90% of its revenues from this area, EMCOR is poised to capture new growth opportunities. Moreover, Miller Electric’s expertise in high-growth sectors aligns perfectly with EMCOR’s core business, reinforcing its ability to scale operations efficiently.

Sustainability and Energy Efficiency: A Growing Opportunity for EME Stock

Another significant trend that is working in EMCOR’s favor is the increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions. The company’s Mechanical Services division saw a $57 million revenue boost in the third quarter, driven by HVAC upgrades, building automation, and retrofits. As businesses focus on sustainability and reducing carbon footprints, EMCOR’s services remain in high demand. This trend is expected to continue as regulatory requirements and corporate sustainability initiatives push for more energy-efficient buildings.

EMCOR’s Challenges: Commercial Sector Weakness and Economic Uncertainty

Despite these strengths, not everything is smooth sailing for EMCOR. The commercial construction sector has shown signs of slowing, with weaker demand for warehousing and distribution projects. This contributed to a decline in commercial revenues, and although commercial RPOs increased slightly to $1.4 billion, the overall outlook remains uncertain.



Additionally, EMCOR’s UK Building Services segment has been struggling with a less favorable project mix. Service revenues declined 4% year over year in the third quarter, and operating margins contracted 280 basis points due to a weaker high-margin project portfolio. These headwinds highlight the challenges of maintaining profitability in a tougher market environment.



Broader economic factors such as interest rate volatility, inflation, trade and geopolitical tensions further complicate the outlook. Higher borrowing costs can impact construction project budgets, while supply chain disruptions and labor shortages continue to pose risks. If these macroeconomic pressures persist, they could dampen EMCOR’s growth trajectory.

Is EMCOR Fairly Valued?

EMCOR currently trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 20.45, slightly above the industry average of 19.18. The company’s three-year P/E range has fluctuated between 11.91 and 25.95, with a median of 17.42. Compared to industry peer MasTec, Inc. MTZ, which has a forward P/E of 24.87, EMCOR appears reasonably priced, though not significantly undervalued.

EMCOR’s P/E Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



Despite a strong return on equity of 34.99% (as shown below)—well above the industry average of 14.58%—muted earnings per share (EPS) estimate revisions indicate that much of EMCOR’s recent success may already be priced in. Notably, EPS estimates have remained unchanged at $22.24 for 2025 over the past 60 days.



Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.



Final Thoughts: Can EMCOR Sustain Its Momentum?

EMCOR has demonstrated strong operational performance, benefiting from its diverse market exposure, rising demand for energy efficiency, and a record-high project backlog. The Miller Electric acquisition strengthens its growth potential, particularly in the booming data center and high-tech manufacturing industries. However, challenges in the commercial sector and economic uncertainties could create headwinds.



With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EMCOR is positioned as a solid long-term investment but may see limited short-term gains unless earnings estimates start trending upward. Investors with a long-term perspective may still find EMCOR attractive, especially given its strong backlog and strategic positioning in high-growth industries. However, those looking for immediate momentum may want to wait for a better entry point or signs of stronger earnings revisions. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

