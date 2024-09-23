EMCOR Hits 52-Week High: Is the Stock Still Worth Buying?

EMCOR Group, Inc. EME shares reached a new 52-week high of $437.10 on Friday. The stock pulled back to end the trading session at $435.60, gaining 1.3% that day. Impressively, the stock marked a 9.9% surge in the past five days.



The move came in after the most awaited interest rate cut news, which boosted the overall market sentiments. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve announced an interest rate cut by 50 cents to a range of 4.75% to 5%. Reduced interest rates can have a highly supportive effect on infrastructure stocks, benefiting from cheaper financing, increased government and private sector investment, higher appeal for dividend-seeking investors, and potential growth in related sectors like real estate.



In the year-to-date period (YTD), the stock surged more than 104%, handily outpacing the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry’s 79.9% growth, the broader Construction sector’s 22.6% rise and the S&P 500’s 19.6% increase. Investors looking for momentum stock may dig into EME right now.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EMCOR, known for its strategic focus and diverse offerings, has seen significant growth in recent years amid a competitive landscape of non-residential services.



Substantiating the above-mentioned optimism, the 50-day SMA continues to read higher than the 200-day SMA, signaling a bullish trend. This technical strength underscores positive market sentiment and confidence in EMCOR’s financial health and prospects.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other stocks from the same industry that touched a 52-week high on Sept. 20 are Dycom Industries, Inc. DY, MasTec, Inc. MTZ and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD. These stocks surged 72.2%, 67.1% and 40.7%, respectively, in YTD.



Let’s delve deeper into the factors substantiating this Fortune 500 company’s resilience, which currently captures around $17 billion of total market share.

Solid Diversified Business

EMCOR has established itself as a leader in mechanical and electrical construction, industrial infrastructure, and building services. Its focus on these specialized sectors has positioned the company to dominate markets requiring expert solutions.

A key strength of EME is its investment in Virtual Design and Construction (VDC) technologies, including Building Information Modeling (BIM), which helps the company design and coordinate complex projects. This technology also enhances its prefabrication processes, enabling customized fabrication for electrical, sheet metal, fire sprinkler, and piping systems, thus improving efficiency and competitiveness.



With the growing emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability, EMCOR is well-positioned to benefit from the increased demand for HVAC and lighting retrofits, as well as building automation services. The Mechanical Services division, which generates nearly 65% of EMCOR’s total revenues, plays a crucial role in meeting this demand and driving the company’s success.



The company also expands in high-growth sectors and geographies via acquisitions. In the first half of 2024, EMCOR acquired four companies. The acquired companies are set to strengthen their Mechanical Construction, Building Services and Industrial Services segments, positioning them well for future growth.

EME’s High RPO Levels May Boost Growth

EMCOR reported remaining performance obligations (RPOs) of $9 billion at end of second-quarter 2024, reflecting an 8.6% year-over-year increase. This near-record RPO level highlights a robust pipeline of future projects, particularly in sectors like data centers, high-tech manufacturing, healthcare, and water/wastewater.



RPOs in the network and communications sector, which includes data centers, reached a record $1.7 billion, marking 40% year-over-year growth. This surge emphasizes EMCOR’s strong position in the expanding data center market, indicating significant future revenue potential.

Strong Cash Flow

The company generated $412 million in operating cash flow in the first six months of 2024, almost double the amount from the prior-year period. This strong cash flow supports the company’s ability to fund growth initiatives, pursue acquisitions, and return capital to shareholders.



EMCOR invests in expanding prefabrication and VDC technologies, including BIM, automation, and robotics, while also engaging in various M&A activities. Additionally, the company provides impressive returns to its stockholders through share repurchases and dividends. In 2024, EMCOR increased its quarterly dividend by 39% to 25 cents.

Obstacles Hindering EME’s Growth Trajectory

EMCOR has faced difficulties in the commercial real estate market due to reduced demand and the completion of several projects. The U.S. and U.K. site-based services businesses, particularly in the U.S. Building Services segment, have experienced revenue setbacks, mainly due to the non-renewal of certain contracts in the last reported quarter.



In addition to sector-specific challenges, EMCOR is exposed to risks from fluctuating global energy markets and supply-chain disruptions. These factors could limit infrastructure investments and increase project costs, creating obstacles to the company's growth prospects.

Valuation, Return & Growth Trend

EMCOR’s shares are currently overvalued marginally. Its forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 22.27 is above its five-year median of 16.23 and the industry’s average of 21.66 currently.



EME provides solid investment returns compared to the industry’s average, as reflected by its current trailing 12-month Return on Equity of 32.7%. This indicates the company efficiently uses its shareholders’ funds.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EME’s earnings has moved up in the past 60 days, indicating analysts are showing confidence in the stock. Over the last 60 days, forecasts for 2024 and 2025 have increased to $19.50 (from $16.10) and $19.59 (from $17.41), respectively.

Final Thoughts

EMCOR’s focus on advanced technologies and sustainability, robust capital allocation strategy, and strong financial performance make it a must-buy for investors looking for good long-term gain. Also, Fed’s rate cut is likely to bolster the infrastructure market by lowering borrowing costs, enhancing project viability, encouraging investment, and stimulating economic growth.



However, some industry headwinds and a high valuation depict a risk to the sustainability of its current price if the company's future performance does not meet investors’ expectations.



We believe its impressive business structure, as well as economic rebound, will help the company generate higher earnings in coming quarters. Additionally, solid return and future earnings expectations reinforce its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) rating, making EMCOR an attractive addition to investors' portfolio at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

