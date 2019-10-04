EMCOR Group To Acquire Batchelor & Kimball - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) has agreed to acquire Batchelor & Kimball, Inc., a full service provider of mechanical construction and maintenance services. BKI is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Tony Guzzi, CEO of EMCOR, said, "The acquisition of BKI further strengthens EMCOR's position in mechanical construction and maintenance services and broadens our capabilities across the South and Southeast regions."

For 2020, EMCOR anticipates Batchelor & Kimball to contribute revenues of approximately $400 million with nominal earnings per share accretion.

