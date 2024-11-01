News & Insights

EMCOR Group Reports Record Revenues and Earnings Growth

Emcor Group ( (EME) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Emcor Group presented to its investors.

EMCOR Group, Inc. is a Fortune 500 company specializing in mechanical and electrical construction services, as well as industrial and building services across various sectors.

The company recently announced its third-quarter results for 2024, showcasing significant growth in revenues and earnings. EMCOR reported record quarterly revenues of $3.70 billion, marking a 15.3% increase from the previous year, and a record diluted EPS of $5.80, reflecting a 62.5% rise.

Key financial highlights include a net income increase to $270.3 million, up from $169.4 million in the corresponding quarter of 2023. Operating income also saw a rise to $363.5 million, representing 9.8% of revenues. The company achieved record remaining performance obligations of $9.79 billion, and its U.S. Electrical and Mechanical Construction segments reported robust revenue growth and record operating margins.

EMCOR’s management remains optimistic about future growth, citing a strong and diverse project pipeline and increasing demand in sectors such as data centers and manufacturing. The company raised its full-year 2024 EPS guidance, indicating confidence in its strategic positioning and operational capabilities.

Looking ahead, EMCOR is poised to capitalize on its momentum and strong market position, with expectations of continued value creation for both customers and shareholders.

