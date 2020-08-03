EMCOR Group Re-initiates FY20 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Monday, EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) re-initiated its earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2020, based on year-to-date performance, current operating conditions and visibility into the remainder of the year.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $5.00 to $5.50 per share on revenues between $8.6 billion and $8.7 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.62 per share on revenues of $8.86 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company had withdrawn its guidance for the full year 2020 in April, due to the economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.