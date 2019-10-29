EMCOR Group Raises Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) announced the company now expects 2019 earnings per share from continuing operations to be in the range of $5.65-$5.75, an increase from the prior guidance range of $5.50-$5.75. EMCOR increased its 2019 revenue guidance to $9.0 billion, an increase from the prior guidance range of $8.8-$8.9 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $5.71 on revenue of $8.92 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the third quarter of 2019, net income from continuing operations attributable to EMCOR was $81.8 million, or $1.45 per share, compared to $79.9 million, or $1.36 per share, for the third quarter of 2018. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.43, for the quarter.

Revenues for the third quarter totaled $2.29 billion, an increase of 11.8 percent, compared to $2.05 billion for the third quarter of 2018. Analysts expected revenue of $2.18 billion, for the quarter.

