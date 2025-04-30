EMCOR Group Q1 Results Up, Beat Market; Lifts FY25 Earnings View, Backs Sales Forecast - Update

Markets
(RTTNews) - Construction company EMCOR Group Inc. (EME), while reporting higher first-quarter results above market estimates, on Wedenesday raised the lower end of its adjusted earnings forecast range for fiscal 2025. Further, the company maintained margin and sales outlook.

For the year, the company now projects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $22.65 to $24.00, compared to previous estimate of $22.25 to $24.00.

The Wall Street analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $23.18 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Further, EMCOR continues to project operating margin of 8.5 percent to 9.2 percent and revenues of $16.1 billion to $16.9 billion. Analysts expect revenues of $16.37 billion for the year.

EMCOR's first-quarter profit increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $240.68 million or $5.26 per share, compared with $197.15 million, or $4.17 per share, last year.

Adjusted earnings were $247.62 million or $5.41 per share for the period. Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.62 per share.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.7 percent to $3.867 billion from $3.432 billion last year. The Street was looking for revenues of $3.78 billion.

