EMCOR Group Q1 Profit Beats View; Sees COVID-19 Headwinds Into Q2 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME), a provider of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services, on Thursday reported that its net income for the first quarter increased to $75.67 million or $1.35 per share, from $72.41 million or $1.28 per share in the year-ago period.

Revenues for the quarter grew 6.5 percent to $2.30 billion from $2.16 billion in the year-ago period.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter on revenues of $2.3 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead, EMCOR Group said it has solid remaining performance obligations and a healthy project pipeline. However, the company noted that it began to experience certain disruptions caused by the pandemic as well as the associated containment and mitigation measures late in the first quarter.

EMCOR Group added it expects continued headwinds going into the second quarter and possibly into the third quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.