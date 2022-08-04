EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does EMCOR Group Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that EMCOR Group had US$254.1m of debt in June 2022, down from US$267.0m, one year before. However, it does have US$262.4m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$8.24m.

NYSE:EME Debt to Equity History August 4th 2022

How Strong Is EMCOR Group's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that EMCOR Group had liabilities of US$2.40b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$790.7m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$262.4m as well as receivables valued at US$2.72b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$211.1m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Of course, EMCOR Group has a market capitalization of US$5.73b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, EMCOR Group boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

EMCOR Group's EBIT was pretty flat over the last year, but that shouldn't be an issue given the it doesn't have a lot of debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine EMCOR Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. EMCOR Group may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, EMCOR Group recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 90% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Summing Up

We could understand if investors are concerned about EMCOR Group's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$8.24m. The cherry on top was that in converted 90% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$260m. So is EMCOR Group's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with EMCOR Group .

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

