EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) insiders sold US$2.7m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

Over the past year, many EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At EMCOR Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chairman, Anthony Guzzi, for US$1.6m worth of shares, at about US$118 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$121. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 4.7% of Anthony Guzzi's holding.

EMCOR Group insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:EME Insider Trading Volume August 27th 2022

EMCOR Group Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of EMCOR Group shares. In total, Independent Director Carol Lowe dumped US$203k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does EMCOR Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. EMCOR Group insiders own about US$88m worth of shares. That equates to 1.5% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At EMCOR Group Tell Us?

An insider sold EMCOR Group shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, EMCOR Group makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing EMCOR Group. For example - EMCOR Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

