EMCOR Group, Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) just released its quarterly report and things are looking bullish. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$2.3b, some 4.4% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$1.54, 25% ahead of expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:EME Earnings and Revenue Growth May 1st 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for EMCOR Group from five analysts is for revenues of US$9.30b in 2021 which, if met, would be a reasonable 5.7% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to jump 154% to US$6.58. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$9.28b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.51 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$117, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on EMCOR Group, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$118 and the most bearish at US$115 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that EMCOR Group's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 7.7% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 5.4% p.a. over the past five years. Other similar companies in the industry (with analyst coverage) are also forecast to grow their revenue at 7.0% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that EMCOR Group is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$117, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple EMCOR Group analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 4 warning signs for EMCOR Group that you need to be mindful of.

