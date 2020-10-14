EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 15, 2020

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EME prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 28th quarter that EME has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $71.99, the dividend yield is .44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EME was $71.99, representing a -23.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $93.54 and a 72.02% increase over the 52 week low of $41.85.

EME is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) and TopBuild Corp. (BLD). EME's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.82. Zacks Investment Research reports EME's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -6%, compared to an industry average of -3.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EME Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EME through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EME as a top-10 holding:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR)

First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF (FLM)

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC)

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV)

Direxion Fallen Knives ETF (NIFE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AIRR with an increase of 27.37% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EME at 10000%.

