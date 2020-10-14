EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 15, 2020

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EME prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 28th quarter that EME has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $71.99, the dividend yield is .44%.
The previous trading day's last sale of EME was $71.99, representing a -23.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $93.54 and a 72.02% increase over the 52 week low of $41.85.
EME is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) and TopBuild Corp. (BLD). EME's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.82. Zacks Investment Research reports EME's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -6%, compared to an industry average of -3.4%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EME Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to EME through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have EME as a top-10 holding:
- First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR)
- First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF (FLM)
- John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC)
- Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV)
- Direxion Fallen Knives ETF (NIFE).
The top-performing ETF of this group is AIRR with an increase of 27.37% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EME at 10000%.
