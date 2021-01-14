EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 15, 2021

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EME prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 62.5% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of EME was $98.26, representing a 4.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $93.65 and a 134.79% increase over the 52 week low of $41.85.

EME is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) and TopBuild Corp. (BLD). EME's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.48. Zacks Investment Research reports EME's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.83%, compared to an industry average of 14.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EME Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EME through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EME as a top-10 holding:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR)

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AIRR with an increase of 37.37% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EME at 3.1%.

