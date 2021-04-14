EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 15, 2021

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EME prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 62.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $117.3, the dividend yield is .44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EME was $117.3, representing a -1.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $118.93 and a 121.55% increase over the 52 week low of $52.95.

EME is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) and TopBuild Corp. (BLD). EME's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.39. Zacks Investment Research reports EME's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as .23%, compared to an industry average of .3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EME Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EME through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EME as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Fallen Knives ETF (NIFE)

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR)

First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF (FLM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AIRR with an increase of 30.62% over the last 100 days. NIFE has the highest percent weighting of EME at 3.59%.

