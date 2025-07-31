EMCOR Group Inc. Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $302.16 million, or $6.72 per share. This compares with $247.57 million, or $5.25 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.2% to $4.30 billion from $3.67 billion last year.

EMCOR Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $302.16 Mln. vs. $247.57 Mln. last year. -EPS: $6.72 vs. $5.25 last year. -Revenue: $4.30 Bln vs. $3.67 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $24.50 - $25.75 Full year revenue guidance: $16.4 – $16.9 Bln

