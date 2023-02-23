EMCOR Group Guides FY23 Revenues Above Estimates; Boosts Dividend

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) initiated its earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2023.

For fiscal 2023, the company now projects earnings in a range of $8.75 to $9.50 per share on revenues between $12.0 billion and $12.5 billion.

On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $9.06 per share on revenues of $11.75 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported net income of $126.3 million or $2.63 per share, higher than $101.7 million or $1.89 per share in the prior year quarter.

Revenues for the quarter grew 11.7 percent to $2.95 billion from $2.64 billion in the same quarter last year.

The Street was looking for earnings of $2.27 per share on revenues of $2.89 billion for the quarter.

The Company today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase to the Company's regular quarterly dividend to $0.18 per share from $0.15 per share. The Board expects to declare this cash dividend starting in the second quarter of 2023.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.