EMCOR Group Guides FY21 Above Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) initiated its earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2021, based on project mix, visibility into the coming year, and assuming a gradual improvement of current market conditions as the year progresses.

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings in a range of $6.20 to $6.70 per share on revenues between $9.2 billion to $9.4 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.77 per share on revenues of $8.83 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

