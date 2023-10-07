Emcor Group (FRA:EM4) Price Target Increased by 5.72% to 232.50

The average one-year price target for Emcor Group (FRA:EM4) has been revised to 232.50 / share. This is an increase of 5.72% from the prior estimate of 219.91 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 218.11 to a high of 251.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.47% from the latest reported closing price of 193.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1054 funds or institutions reporting positions in Emcor Group. This is an increase of 78 owner(s) or 7.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EM4 is 0.38%, a decrease of 2.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.78% to 51,464K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,465K shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,565K shares, representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EM4 by 51.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,487K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,477K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EM4 by 5.57% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,442K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,470K shares, representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EM4 by 6.80% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,228K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,248K shares, representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EM4 by 6.36% over the last quarter.

Lord, Abbett & Co. holds 922K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 994K shares, representing a decrease of 7.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EM4 by 2.60% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.