Emcor Group (FRA:EM4) Price Target Increased by 11.31% to 216.29

The average one-year price target for Emcor Group (FRA:EM4) has been revised to 216.29 / share. This is an increase of 11.31% from the prior estimate of 194.31 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 202.90 to a high of 234.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.49% from the latest reported closing price of 194.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 980 funds or institutions reporting positions in Emcor Group. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EM4 is 0.39%, an increase of 11.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.90% to 53,642K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,465K shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,565K shares, representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EM4 by 26.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,477K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,450K shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EM4 by 3.24% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,470K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,472K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EM4 by 4.96% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,248K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,228K shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EM4 by 7.09% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,022K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,082K shares, representing a decrease of 5.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EM4 by 8.34% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.