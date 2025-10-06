Emcor Group (EME) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Emcor Group (EME) closed the most recent trading day at $670.00, moving +2.38% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.37% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.71%.

Heading into today, shares of the construction and maintenance company had gained 4.64% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's gain of 2.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.26%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Emcor Group in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Emcor Group to post earnings of $6.57 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.28%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $4.22 billion, showing a 14.04% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $25.11 per share and a revenue of $16.75 billion, signifying shifts of +16.68% and +15%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Emcor Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.45% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Emcor Group presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Emcor Group is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 26.06. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 26.06.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, finds itself in the top 2% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

