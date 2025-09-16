Emcor Group (EME) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest trading session, Emcor Group (EME) closed at $618.99, marking a -1.55% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.27%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Shares of the construction and maintenance company witnessed a gain of 2.58% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Construction sector with its gain of 0.96%, and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 2.71%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Emcor Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $6.57, showcasing a 13.28% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.22 billion, indicating a 14.04% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $25.11 per share and revenue of $16.75 billion, which would represent changes of +16.68% and +15%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Emcor Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.45% higher within the past month. Right now, Emcor Group possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Emcor Group is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.04. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 25.04 for its industry.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

