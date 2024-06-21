Emcor Group (EME) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Emcor Group (EME) ended the recent trading session at $381.27, demonstrating a -1.2% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.18%.

The construction and maintenance company's shares have seen a decrease of 1.07% over the last month, surpassing the Construction sector's loss of 4.52% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Emcor Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.50, showcasing a 18.64% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Emcor Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Emcor Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Emcor Group is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.97. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.14.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, placing it within the top 6% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

