Emcor Group (EME) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Emcor Group (EME) closed the most recent trading day at $369.63, moving -0.33% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the construction and maintenance company had lost 9.3% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's loss of 5.58% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.22% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Emcor Group in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Emcor Group to post earnings of $4.57 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.59%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.8 billion, up 10.6% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $23.37 per share and revenue of $16.43 billion, which would represent changes of +8.6% and +12.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Emcor Group. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.02% higher. Emcor Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Emcor Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.87. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.67, which means Emcor Group is trading at a premium to the group.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, finds itself in the bottom 23% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

