Emcor Group (EME) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Emcor Group (EME) closed the most recent trading day at $427.55, moving -1.37% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.04% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.51%.

Shares of the construction and maintenance company have depreciated by 13.65% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Construction sector's gain of 2.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.92%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Emcor Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 26, 2025. On that day, Emcor Group is projected to report earnings of $5.54 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 23.94%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.87 billion, up 12.6% from the year-ago period.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Emcor Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Emcor Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Emcor Group is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.5. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.13.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, positioning it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

