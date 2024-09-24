Emcor Group (EME) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Emcor Group (EME) ended the recent trading session at $433.56, demonstrating a -0.36% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.56%.

Coming into today, shares of the construction and maintenance company had gained 15.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 3.49%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.65%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Emcor Group in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $4.99, showcasing a 38.23% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.68 billion, up 14.86% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Emcor Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Emcor Group boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Emcor Group is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.31. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.54, so one might conclude that Emcor Group is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 12, placing it within the top 5% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.