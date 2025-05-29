Is EMCOR Group (EME) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Emcor Group (EME) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Emcor Group is one of 90 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Emcor Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EME's full-year earnings has moved 1.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that EME has returned about 3.4% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Construction stocks have lost an average of 4.4%. This means that Emcor Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR (ALFVY) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 2.6%.

Over the past three months, Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Emcor Group is a member of the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, which includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 2.7% this year, meaning that EME is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Engineering - R and D Services industry. This 17-stock industry is currently ranked #53. The industry has moved -1.8% year to date.

Emcor Group and Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR (ALFVY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.