Emcor Group (EME) Stock Moves -1.97%: What You Should Know

Emcor Group (EME) closed at $382.40 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.97% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 2.24% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.73%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the construction and maintenance company had gained 0.92% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's loss of 5.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.17% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Emcor Group in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $4.57, reflecting a 9.59% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.8 billion, up 10.6% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $23.37 per share and revenue of $16.43 billion, which would represent changes of +8.6% and +12.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Emcor Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Emcor Group presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, Emcor Group is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.7. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.66 for its industry.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, finds itself in the top 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.