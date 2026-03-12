Emcor Group (EME) Stock Moves -1.34%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Emcor Group (EME) was down 1.34% at $710.53. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.52%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.56%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.78%.

Shares of the construction and maintenance company witnessed a loss of 10.93% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Construction sector with its loss of 9.87%, and the S&P 500's loss of 2.25%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Emcor Group in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $5.82, reflecting a 7.58% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.19 billion, up 8.29% from the prior-year quarter.

EME's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $28.41 per share and revenue of $18.05 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.82% and +6.26%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Emcor Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 3.61% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Emcor Group possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Emcor Group is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.35. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.42.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, finds itself in the top 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

