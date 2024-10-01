Emcor Group (EME) Stock Moves -0.52%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Emcor Group (EME) ending at $428.28, denoting a -0.52% adjustment from its last day's close. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.93%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.41%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.53%.

The the stock of construction and maintenance company has risen by 9.53% in the past month, leading the Construction sector's gain of 4.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.17%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Emcor Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $4.99, reflecting a 38.23% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.68 billion, indicating a 14.86% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Emcor Group. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Emcor Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Emcor Group currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.08. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.34 for its industry.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, finds itself in the top 7% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

