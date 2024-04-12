Emcor Group (EME) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Emcor Group (EME) closed at $351.88, marking a -0.15% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.46% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.63%.

The construction and maintenance company's shares have seen an increase of 7.86% over the last month, surpassing the Construction sector's gain of 0.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.6%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Emcor Group in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 25, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.92, marking a 25.86% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Emcor Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Emcor Group possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Emcor Group currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.3. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.67 of its industry.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

