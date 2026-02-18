Emcor Group (EME) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Emcor Group (EME) closed the most recent trading day at $783.06, moving -1.81% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.56%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.78%.

The stock of construction and maintenance company has risen by 15.96% in the past month, leading the Construction sector's gain of 6.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.27%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Emcor Group in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 26, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Emcor Group to post earnings of $6.68 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.7%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $4.28 billion, showing a 13.58% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $25.25 per share and revenue of $16.76 billion. These totals would mark changes of +17.33% and +15.03%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Emcor Group. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.01% upward. Emcor Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In the context of valuation, Emcor Group is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 29.09. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 27.62.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

