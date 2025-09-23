Emcor Group (EME) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Emcor Group (EME) closed the most recent trading day at $644.70, moving -1.7% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.55%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.19%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.95%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the construction and maintenance company had gained 7.66% outpaced the Construction sector's loss of 1.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Emcor Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.57, up 13.28% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $4.22 billion, reflecting a 14.04% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

EME's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $25.11 per share and revenue of $16.75 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.68% and +15%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Emcor Group should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.45% higher. Emcor Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Emcor Group's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 26.11. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 26.11.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

