Emcor Group (EME) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Emcor Group (EME) standing at $370.38, reflecting a +0.5% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.09%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.3%.

Shares of the construction and maintenance company witnessed a loss of 6.44% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Construction sector with its loss of 5% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.38%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Emcor Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Emcor Group is projected to report earnings of $3.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.64%.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Emcor Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Emcor Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Emcor Group's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.89. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.5.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 32, this industry ranks in the top 13% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

