Emcor Group (EME) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Emcor Group (EME) closed at $720.73, marking a -1.32% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.37%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.94%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the construction and maintenance company had gained 19.39% outpaced the Construction sector's gain of 5.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Emcor Group in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $6.68, reflecting a 5.7% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.28 billion, indicating a 13.58% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $25.25 per share and revenue of $16.76 billion. These totals would mark changes of +17.33% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Emcor Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher. Currently, Emcor Group is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Emcor Group is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.64. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 25.93.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

