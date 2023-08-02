Emcor Group (EME) Price Target Increased by 20.25% to 242.25

The average one-year price target for Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) has been revised to 242.25 / share. This is an increase of 20.25% from the prior estimate of 201.45 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 227.25 to a high of 262.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.65% from the latest reported closing price of 215.04 / share.

Emcor Group Declares $0.18 Dividend

On July 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 20, 2023 received the payment on July 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

At the current share price of $215.04 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.33%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.44%, the lowest has been 0.33%, and the highest has been 0.63%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.05 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.95 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 978 funds or institutions reporting positions in Emcor Group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EME is 0.39%, a decrease of 13.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.28% to 53,771K shares. The put/call ratio of EME is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,565K shares representing 7.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,483K shares, representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EME by 5.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,477K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,450K shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EME by 3.24% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,470K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,472K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EME by 4.96% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,248K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,228K shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EME by 7.09% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,022K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,082K shares, representing a decrease of 5.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EME by 8.34% over the last quarter.

Emcor Group Background Information

EMCOR Group, Inc. is a Fortune 500 leader in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure and building services.

