Emcor Group (EME) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Emcor Group (EME) closed at $783.41 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.88% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.81% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.27%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.3%.

Shares of the construction and maintenance company witnessed a loss of 1% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Construction sector with its loss of 1.38%, and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 1.13%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Emcor Group in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Emcor Group to post earnings of $7.23 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.59%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.73 billion, up 9.88% from the year-ago period.

EME's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $29.37 per share and revenue of $19.02 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +13.53% and +11.97%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Emcor Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Emcor Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Emcor Group's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 26.19. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 26.09, which means Emcor Group is trading at a premium to the group.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 45, this industry ranks in the top 19% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.