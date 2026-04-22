Emcor Group (EME) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Emcor Group (EME) ended the recent trading session at $860.00, demonstrating a +2.62% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.05%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.69%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the construction and maintenance company had gained 10.08% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 11.59% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 8.59%.

The upcoming earnings release of Emcor Group will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 29, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $5.85, marking a 8.13% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.22 billion, indicating a 9.09% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $28.24 per share and revenue of $18.07 billion, which would represent changes of +9.16% and +6.4%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Emcor Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher. Emcor Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Emcor Group has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.68 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 28.36.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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