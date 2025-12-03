Is EMCOR Group (EME) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Emcor Group (EME) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Emcor Group is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 92 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Emcor Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EME's full-year earnings has moved 0.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that EME has returned about 33.6% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 4.1%. This means that Emcor Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Comfort Systems (FIX). The stock is up 120.7% year-to-date.

In Comfort Systems' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 20.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Emcor Group belongs to the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 42.8% this year, meaning that EME is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Comfort Systems falls under the Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #70. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -3.1%.

Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on Emcor Group and Comfort Systems as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

