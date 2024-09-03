Is EMCOR Group (EME) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Emcor Group (EME) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Emcor Group is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 91 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Emcor Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EME's full-year earnings has moved 21.1% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, EME has gained about 82.5% so far this year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 19%. This shows that Emcor Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Grafton Group PLC (GROUF) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 89.5%.

For Grafton Group PLC, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Emcor Group belongs to the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, which includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 64% so far this year, meaning that EME is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Grafton Group PLC falls under the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 27 stocks and is ranked #63. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +17.1%.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track Emcor Group and Grafton Group PLC. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

