Emcor Group (EME) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Emcor Group (EME) ended the recent trading session at $541.80, demonstrating a +2.06% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.02%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.94%.

The construction and maintenance company's shares have seen an increase of 9.74% over the last month, surpassing the Construction sector's gain of 6.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.13%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Emcor Group in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $5.68, signifying a 8.19% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.1 billion, up 11.85% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $23.59 per share and a revenue of $16.42 billion, signifying shifts of +9.62% and +12.74%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Emcor Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Emcor Group is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Emcor Group currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.51. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.51, so one might conclude that Emcor Group is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 2, positioning it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

