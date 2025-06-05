Emcor Group (EME) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Emcor Group (EME) closed at $484.06 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.29% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.83%.

Heading into today, shares of the construction and maintenance company had gained 11.17% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's gain of 3.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.17% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Emcor Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $5.69, marking an 8.38% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.1 billion, up 11.75% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $23.62 per share and a revenue of $16.5 billion, signifying shifts of +9.76% and +13.26%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Emcor Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Emcor Group boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Emcor Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.44. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.44 of its industry.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 2, which puts it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EME in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

